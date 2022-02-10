CHURCH HILL – Paul Edsel Wolfe, 77, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Edsel had a servant’s heart and attended Elm Springs United Methodist Church. He loved his family and cared for all those around him. Edsel loved his farm and found joy and peace in taking care of his cows. Edsel’s true joy were his granddaughters. All children loved Edsel because of his calm, kind and gentle nature.
He will be truly missed by all who loved him. Edsel did so much for his family and friends, he showed his love in so many ways every day.
Edsel was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edison Wolfe; sister, Anita Wolfe; nephew, Brandon Wolfe.
Edsel is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn Bishop Wolfe; daughter, Wendy Price (Tony) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brittany Yager (Josh) of Nashville, TN and Victoria Price of Knoxville, TN; mother, Myrtle Jennings Wolfe; sister, Beulah Trent (Doug); brother, Alton Wolfe (Sidra) several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Elm Springs Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Angel officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wolfe family.