DUNGANNON, VA - Paul Edgar Dingus, 78, Dungannon, VA passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Scott County, VA on March 30, 1942 to the late Bent and Rissie (Casteel) Dingus.
In addition to his parents; his wife, Lucinda Dingus; sisters, Hazel Ashworth, and Geneva Hall; brothers, Audley, Eugene, E.B., Ray Dingus; 3 sisters-in-law; 3 brothers-in-law preceded him in death.
He is survived by his sisters, Sue Wallen and husband, Bill, Norma Sturgill; very special nephew and caregiver, Bill Minton; very special niece who loved to cook for him, Shirley Lane; 2 nieces; 3 nephews; along with a host of special cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Larry Beavers officiating. Jeff Watson will provide the music.
Sammy Brickey, Dale Hall, Mike Brickey, Steve Carter, John King, Jr., Randall Davis, and Gary Dingus will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Dingus family at www.gatecityfunerlas.com
