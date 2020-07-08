CHURCH HILL - Paul “Doug” Haynes, 49 of Church Hill went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a short but brave battle with cancer. Doug was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. He had a personality and laugh that would light up a room. To know him was to love him, he believed in giving 100 percent to everything he did and instilled that in his children. Since he was a teenager he worked hard his whole life for everything he had. His wife and his kids were his greatest blessing in life. Doug was very proud of both Madison and Connor. One of his greatest joys in life was watching Connor playing sports.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Haynes and his maternal grandparents, Nannie and Bert Crawford.
Survivors include his loving wife of 26 years, Amy Bland Haynes; daughter, Madison Haynes; son, Connor Haynes; sister, Traci Bowman (Russell); nephews, Luke and Jackson Bowman; very special-in-laws, Eugene and Kathleen Bland; very dear lifelong friends whom he considered his brothers, Eddie Brewster, Anthony Wilmoth, David Parker, and Chris Barron; other special friends include, the families of the Volunteer Falcon travel baseball team who he spent a lot of good times with for many years; he also considered his daughter’s boyfriend Matthew Riddle a blessing to his family.
The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Carter- Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jon Rogers officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be David Parker, Eddie Brewster, Chris Barron, Russell Bowman and Anthony Wilmoth. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am. Friday
Any memorial contributions made to the family will go to college funds for Madison and Connor.
