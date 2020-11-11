CHURCH HILL - Paul David Snapp, age 78, of Church Hill, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Greystone Healthcare center following an extended illness.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Regina Shelton officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday at the McPheeters Bend Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
To leave an online message for the Snapp family, please visit us @www.johnsonarrowood.com
