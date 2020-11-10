CHURCH HILL - Paul David Snapp, age 78, of Church Hill, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Greystone Healthcare center following an extended illness.
Mr. Snapp was a lifelong resident of Church Hill and was a member of the McFerrin United Methodist Church. David enjoyed fishing, tying flies, hunting, and Tennessee Vols.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Williams Snapp, second wife, Virginia Snapp, infant daughter, Ginger Juanita Snapp, parents, J.B. and Ottie Snapp and special friend, Lorraine Croley.
Survivors include his daughter, Karen Snapp Bowen, grandson, Trey Aaron Bowen, sister, Kay Mays and husband Sam, step-daughters, Connie Forbes and Karen Tolley, Betty Waller Story, Rita Nelson Frazier and husband Robert, step-sons, Tony Waller and wife Jackie, John “Mike” Nelson, step-grandchildren, Timothy Gresam, Rachel Waller Price, Kimberly Waller ,special aunt, Jessie Skelton, special uncle, Howard Snapp and wife, Lou. Several cousins, friends and his very special dog Poo. The family would like to extend a special thank you to David’s caregiver, Connie Forbes.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 PM Wednesday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 PM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Regina Shelton officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 PM Thursday at the McPheeters Bend Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15 Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
To leave an online message for the Snapp family, please visit us @www.johnsonarrowood.com
