BIRCHLEAF, VA – Paul Daniel Lane, 64, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Va.. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmel Hoover Lane and Roberta Polly Hamilton Lane, and a brother, Billy Lane.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Deel Lane of Birchleaf, Va.; two daughters, Ashley (Andrew) Arney of Coeburn, Va. and Jessica (Daniel) Greear, Wise, Va.; a son, Kyle Evan Hay Lane of Birchleaf, Va.; ten grandchildren; two step-sons, Kevin (Javita) Hay of Coeburn, Va. and Richard (Brittney) Hay of Wise, Va.; two step-daughters, Kimberly Hay of Birchleaf, Va. and Missy (Chris) Williams of McClure, Va.; his brothers and sisters, Norma (Gary) Grizzle, Larry (Carolyn) Lane, Allen (Vicky) Lane, Rebecca (Ronnie) Cantrell, Patsy (Toad) Cantrell, Elizabeth (Fred) Rowe, Wanda (Nick) Rogers, Vernon (Trula) Lane, Johnny (Melissa) Lane, Clement “Bo” Lane, Glenn (Carla) Lane and Ricky (Kelly) Lane; several nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday, March 5, 2021, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn, Va. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30 am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
