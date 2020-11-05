Paul Daniel Kelly, loving husband and father of two children, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 77. Paul was born on April 10, 1943 in Bethesda, Maryland to the late Daniel L. and Mary G. Kelly. He was a Vietnam War Veteran. On January 21, 1966, he married Carol Mae Naaktgeboren. They raised two daughters.
He had a passion for people, and you would often find him chatting with whomever crossed his path. He was soft spoken, had a big heart, and lived an honest life. His family and friends will miss his funny sayings, generous spirit, and his secret recipe spaghetti sauce that he made every Christmas Eve.
Paul was preceded in death by his father; mother; and brother, Michael Leo Kelly.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Mae Kelly; two children, Lynn Rose Kelly and Jaymie Marie VanSchindel and husband Nathan; granddaughter, Lola Grace; his nephew and niece, Joseph Daniel Kelly and Katrina Elizabeth Kelly; nephews, Chad and Nathan Naaktgeboren; niece, Shelly Craft; and special sister, Ella Redmond.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.