KINGSPORT - Paul D. Sutherland, 73, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2022, at Orchard View Nursing Home.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Lee Gragg officiating.Graveside services will be Friday, November 25, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park.Pallbearers will be family and friends.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.