KINGSPORT - Paul D. Sutherland, 73, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2022, at Orchard View Nursing Home.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Lee Gragg officiating.

