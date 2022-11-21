Paul D. Sutherland Nov 21, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Paul D. Sutherland, 73, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2022, at Orchard View Nursing Home.He was preceded in death by his parents, Shuler and Elzada Sutherland; brothers, Bill, Leroy, and Russell; sisters, Velma Jean Breeding and June L. Ackerman; and special girlfriend, Linda Manis.Paul is survived by his brother, Harry Sutherland; sister, Mary Dingus and husband Claude; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Bro. Lee Gragg officiating.Graveside services will be Friday, November 25, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park.Pallbearers will be family and friends.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Paul D. Sutherland Kingsport Graveside Funeral Service Elzada Sutherland Shuler Nursing Home Recommended for you