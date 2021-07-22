KINGSPORT – Paul D. Rogers, on July 17, 2021, went to Rest High on That Mountain. His work on earth is done.
His life on earth was troubled and only he could know the pain
He wasn’t afraid to face the devil, he was no stranger to the rain.
Go Rest High on That Mountain
Son, your work on earth is done
Go to heaven a-shoutin’
Love for the Father and the Son
Dad loved this song and he would be pleased to know anyone who listens to it will also have peace and comfort.
Paul Rogers was born November 5, 1942. He grew up with three brothers and one sister in a small home on Welk Road, Kingsport TN, provided by his loving parents, Lloyd and Gladys Rogers. He and his siblings grew up knowing the necessity of hard work to make a good life.
He attended Bell Ridge Elementary School, Lynn View High School and East Tennessee State University before beginning a long and distinguished career with Kodak/Eastman Chemical Company.
At heart he was a gardener…he loved watching things grow. He also loved building houses, restoring old farm equipment, making wine, and so much more. More importantly he helped people…in many ways that are known only to a few, and more ways known to none except the recipients.
Dad has four surviving children: David Rogers and partner Reagan Rogers, Jeff Rogers and wife Victoria Rogers, Melissa Caldwell and husband Andy Caldwell, and Anthony Rogers and wife Toni Rogers. He has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He also has his once-wife and lifelong friend, Phyllis (Rogers) Hoss, his youngest brother, Glenn Rogers and family, and Bob B. (friend and special caregiver).
Dad wanted his body donated for medical research. Once completed he wanted to be cremated and his ashes spread in a special place. Therefore, no funeral will be held.
An Open Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 24 at the Bell Ridge Ruritan building, 431 Promise Lane, Kingsport TN 37660, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm.
The service is informal, and everyone is welcome. Arrive anytime and leave anytime. If you plan to stay for a little while, you may want to bring a chair.
No flowers or gifts please. If you want to do something in Dad’s remembrance, make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.