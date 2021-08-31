HILTONS, VA - Paul D. Quillen, 81 of Hiltons, VA passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was the son to the late Charles C. and Evelyn Grace Blair Quillen. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company and served in the National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman and farmer and was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, J.B. Quillen and Roy Quillen.
Paul is survived by his wife, Rita T. Quillen; daughters, Connie Quillen, Melinda Abston and husband Chris; son, Charles Quillen and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Vivian Abston, Caleb Quillen, Callie Quillen, Doug Dotson, Caitlin Dotson; sister, Clarise Steadman and husband Fred; brother, Larry Quillen and wife Kathy; several nieces and nephews The family will receive friends Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 5 –
7 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, Va. Funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 7:00 pm with Pastor John Rogers officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Quillen, Randy Quillen, Phil Quillen, Caleb Quillen, Doug Dotson, Ricky Moffitt and Stewart Moffitt.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 We respectfully request that all attendees wear a face covering.
