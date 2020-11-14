JOHNSON CITY - Paul “Clayton” Campbell, Jr. 62, of Johnson City, passed away unexpectedly, after a brief illness on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Mr. Campbell was a native of Washington County and was preceded in death by his parents, Paul C. Campbell, Sr. and Neva J. Campbell.
Mr. Campbell was a member of the Limestone United Methodist Church and had served as a lay minister.
Mr. Campbell was a real estate appraiser for 40 years. He graduated from East Tennessee State University in Dec 1979 with a B.S. Degree in “Real Estate” and he never deviated from his chosen career path. Early in his career, he worked for the State of Tennessee and later worked with Warren Vest & Associates. Later, he started his own business, Campbell & Associates, which he ran since the late 1980’s. He only closed his laptop and “retired” after receiving the sudden diagnosis of an advanced cancer.
Through the years, Mr. Campbell has been active in various business and real estate groups and was well-known in the lending/financial community.
Clayton loved his family and was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was known as an all-around “good guy” and was an active and social person. He loved all sports –especially UT Football and ETSU Basketball. He reveled in traveling to NCAA basketball tournaments, back in the “glory days” of the late ‘80s and early 90’s. He loved traveling and had been on several cruises and to Spain, but he was just as happy going to Gatlinburg or to Blowing Rock. Clayton just wanted to be there—wherever “there” was and to be a part of activities with his family and friends. He had a knack for making home décor such as wreaths, and was a whiz at tying beautiful bows. He loved good food—especially a well-cooked steak or tasty barbecue. He enjoyed cooking good food and sharing it with others.
Survivors include one brother, Dwight Campbell and partner Sam Fullen, and one sister, Carole Ann Campbell and Brother-in-Law, Jeff Smith as well as long-time special friend, Viola Verran. Other “Special people” are Jason Thompson, Tyler Thompson and McKenzie Thompson.
Pallbearers will be: Jason Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Beau Long, Bill Hunt, John Hunt, Dewey Hope, Timmy Hensley, Jimmy Balding and David Campbell.
Visitation will be at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough TN from 3PM to 7PM on Monday, November 16, 2020. Graveside funeral will be at URBANA CEMETERY at 1PM on Tuesday with Rev. Garland Long officiating. Friends and family may meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home to go in procession at 12:30 pm Tuesday.
Those wishing to make charitable contributions can donate to THE LIMESTONE FIRE DEPARTMENT, P.O. Box 5, Limestone, TN 37681.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, family request no food or visits to the home. Thank you so much for your understanding.
Condolences may be sent to the Campbell family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821