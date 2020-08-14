Paul Carver Aug 14, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Paul Carver, 81, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, after a short illness.His arrangements may be viewed and condolences shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Condolence Paul Carver Illness Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Santa Train spirit of giving still coming, with modifications COVID-19 case confirmed at Adams Elementary Kingsport, Hawkins County schools report new COVID-19 cases Volunteer's teachers and students preparing for start of 'virtual' school year Lancaster's scary crash example of dangers short track racing Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.