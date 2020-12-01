Paul Bright Dec 1, 2020 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILTONS, VA - Paul Bright, 85, of Hiltons went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his residence.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Bright Funeral Home Arrangement Scott County Va Lord Residence Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.