KINGSPORT - Paul “Bob” William Arnold, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Preston Place.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today.


LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you