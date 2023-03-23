Paul “Bob” William Arnold Mar 23, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Paul “Bob” William Arnold, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Preston Place.The family will receive friends Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be private. Dr. Phil Kidd will officiate. The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Preston Place for their compassionate care of Bob.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Paul “Bob” William Arnold and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you