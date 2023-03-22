KINGSPORT - Paul “Bob” William Arnold, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Preston Place.
He was born November 6, 1938, in Kingsport, to the late Homer and Ferne Gott Arnold.
Bob was a hard-working, determined, wise, loving and generous man.
He enjoyed reading, watching all sports, gardening, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob worked as a salesman for Interstate Graphics and was in the printing industry for sixty years.
He was a committed Christian and attended Emmaus of Kingsport.
Bob was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Rev. Leonard Arnold, Homer D. Arnold, Jr. and Ronald Arnold; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Arnold.
Those left to cherish Bob’s memory are his loving wife of sixty-two years, Mary Ellen Arnold; daughters, Paula Dewald (Dennis), Mary Jo Boye (Daniel) and Becky Louise Hamblin; sons, Brian Arnold (Susan) and Stephen Arnold (Cristy); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10:00-11:00 am in the funeral home chapel.
Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be private. Dr. Phil Kidd will officiate.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff of Preston Place for their compassionate care of Bob.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Paul “Bob” William Arnold and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
