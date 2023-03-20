KINGSPORT - Paul “Bob” William Arnold, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Preston Place.

Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.

