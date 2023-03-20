Paul “Bob” William Arnold Mar 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Paul “Bob” William Arnold, 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Preston Place. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Try the Kingsport TimesNews app today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you