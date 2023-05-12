KINGSPORT - Patty Yakley, 65, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.
Patty was born in Kingsport in 1957, where she resided her whole life. She attended Sullivan High School. She was a homemaker and also worked at Holston Valley Hospital. Patty loved her family; she adored her kids and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed storytelling, cooking, and living life. Patty accepted the Lord into her life several years ago. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Oda Yakley; brothers, Larry, J.W., Lynn, Ed, and Jerry; sisters, Bolena Mullendore, Glenda Yakley.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Daniel Lane, David and Sheryl Lane; grandchildren, Danielle, Sydney, Taylor (Daniel's), Kaitlyn, David II, Ashlynne, Gracie (David's); three great-grandchildren; sister, Robin and husband Gary Boggs; brother-in-law, Dusty Mullendore; nephew, Larry Yakley; nieces, Lisa Overbey, Kristi Bartley, Becky Bays, Angel McGrady, Regina Robinette, Shanna Boggs; four very special friends, Donna Byington, Charlene Yates, Karen Wright, Mildred Graham.
Friends may visit the home of Daniel Saturday or Sunday. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16th, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Reservoir Road Baptist Church (1817 Seaver Rd, Kingsport, Tn 3660). Memorial service will follow with Pastor Gene Mullins officiating.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.