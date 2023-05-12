KINGSPORT - Patty Yakley, 65, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023.

Patty was born in Kingsport in 1957, where she resided her whole life. She attended Sullivan High School. She was a homemaker and also worked at Holston Valley Hospital. Patty loved her family; she adored her kids and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed storytelling, cooking, and living life. Patty accepted the Lord into her life several years ago. She will be greatly missed by many.

