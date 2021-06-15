WEBER CITY, VA - Patty Lou (Sweeney) Hass, 68, Weber City, VA passed away, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Holston View Cemetery in, Weber City, VA.
Michael McConnell, Michael Stallard, Jim Collins, Leon Terry Marshall, Leon Marshall, and Christopher Marshall will serve as pallbearers. Meghan McConnell and Carie Stallard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
