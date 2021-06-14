WEBER CITY, VA - Patty Lou (Sweeney) Hass, 68, Weber City, VA passed away, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Patty was born in Dungannon, VA on January 14, 1953, and was the daughter of Helen Marie (Rhoton) Sweeney and the late Terry McGrand Sweeney (2002).
Patty was a very loving mother, daughter, and sister. She was an avid “soap” watcher. She never met a stranger, always looked for the good in people, and was willing to help anyone in any way she could.
In addition to her father, her husband, Larry Hass (1998) preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Hass, Weber City, VA; mother, Helen M. Sweeney, Dungannon, VA; sisters, Maggie Collins and husband, Jim, Gate City, VA, and Aggie Marshall and husband, Leon, Castlewood, VA; step daughter, Robin Jones and husband, Chris, Yuma, VA; step son, Kevin Hass and wife, Missy, Mount Carmel, TN; nieces and nephews, Meghan McConnell, Carie Stallard, Chris Marshall, and L.T. Marshall; special friends, Betty Peters, Jean Neff, and Millie Grimm.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Steve Collins officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Holston View Cemetery in, Weber City, VA.
Michael McConnell, Michael Stallard, Jim Collins, Leon Terry Marshall, Leon Marshall, and Christopher Marshall will serve as pallbearers. Meghan McConnell and Carie Stallard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the Gate City Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., Thursday to go in procession to the graveside service.
