NICKELSVILLE, VA – Patty Stapleton Meade, 78, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Nickelsville, Virginia, daughter of the late Dewey and Francis Belcher Stapleton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Meade, Jr., of sixty years here on earth, five-month pause, and now together for eternity in Heaven. She is also preceded in death by one sister, Jean Hartsock; and one brother, Guy Stapleton.
Patty was a member of Meade’s Chapel Church in Nickelsville, Virginia. She was a homemaker that loved her family, cooking and working in her flowers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Gilreath and husband, Rex of Nickelsville, Virginia and Jennifer Grizzle and husband, Jamie of Nickelsville, Virginia; one son, Jackie Meade and fiancée, Lisa of Nickelsville, Virginia; four grandchildren, Alicia White and husband, Andy, Trevor Gilreath and wife, Tiffany, Hunter Meade and fiancée, Courtney, and Justin Grizzle and wife, Summer; one great-grandchild, Avery White, and arriving soon, Caden Grizzle; one sister, Effie Reed of Nickelsville, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Sims and Sue Hurd of Castlewood, Virginia; four brothers-in-law, Rev. Henry Wayne Meade and wife, Linda of Castlewood, Virginia, Farley Meade and wife, Christine of Kingsport, Tennessee, Bobby Meade and wife, Shirley of Kingsport, Tennessee, and Tommy Meade and wife, Pearl of Castlewood, Virginia; and several special nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services and Interment for Patty Stapleton Meade will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Henry Wayne Meade and Rev. Travis Stapleton officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pallbearers will be Jackie Meade, Hunter Meade, Rex Gilreath, Jamie Grizzle, Avery White, Andy White, Trevor Gilreath, and Justin Grizzle.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Meade family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.