BIG STONE GAP, VA - Patty R Hobbs of Deep Springs went home to be with her Heavenly Father on February 2nd, 2023.
She was born on December 23rd, 1935 in Big Stone Gap. She lived all her life in Deep Springs, working until retirement as a bank teller. She was a dedicated member and pianist for Dryden Baptist Church for over 30 years. Patty was a devoted mother to her only son, John. She cherished time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patty was a selfless individual with a kind heart. She loved practicing her hymns on the piano for church, sewing, and would always have a meal ready if you came to visit. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents George and Nell (Fletcher) Reasor.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Aubrey Hobbs: her son, John Hobbs; four granddaughters, Kayleigh Whittaker and husband Todd, Lindsey Hobbs, Brianna Hobbs, and Latisha Hobbs; her great grandchildren; brother, Frank Reasor and wife Sandy; sisters, Mary Grace Groseclose and husband Pete, Gail Brown and husband Jerry, and Judy Barker and husband Mike, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 12:00pm Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Dryden Baptist Church. The service will follow at 12:00pm with Pastor Ed Murphy officiating.
Burial will follow at Powell Valley Cemetery, Dryden, Va.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hobbs family.