BIG STONE GAP, VA - Patty R Hobbs of Deep Springs went home to be with her Heavenly Father on February 2nd, 2023.

She was born on December 23rd, 1935 in Big Stone Gap. She lived all her life in Deep Springs, working until retirement as a bank teller. She was a dedicated member and pianist for Dryden Baptist Church for over 30 years. Patty was a devoted mother to her only son, John. She cherished time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Patty was a selfless individual with a kind heart. She loved practicing her hymns on the piano for church, sewing, and would always have a meal ready if you came to visit. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

