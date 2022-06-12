SURGOINSVILLE - Patty L. Richards, age 50, of Surgoinsville, passed away on June 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Patty attended several different churches, and always enjoyed them all. She was baptized on August 20, 2001. Patty was a 1994 graduate of Volunteer High School. She was special, unique and loved by all that knew her. Patty's life was full of challenges, but it didn't stop her from enjoying life.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Harmon and Irene (Helton) Barker; paternal grandparents, A.J. and Jearline (Hammonds) Richards; aunt, Connie (Richards) Pearson; uncle, Donny Wayne Barker; and cousins, Mary Louise, Kathey, Donna, Katrina, James.
She is survived by her parents, Rev. Glen and Louise (Barker) Richards; sister, Peggy Sue (Richards) Gillenwater; nephews, Andy Moffitt, Zak Moffitt, Deven Gillenwater; niece, GraceLynn Gillenwater; and a host of several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family of Patty wishes to extend their sincere thanks to her nurses Melissa Scott, Deborah Hubbard, and Jessica Marcum; and the many caregivers throughout the years.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 8:00 pm with Rev. Tom Lawson and Rev. Mark Weems officiating. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 am in Barker Family Cemetery.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Andy Moffitt, Zak Moffitt, Matt Embry, Ben Embry, Dustin Newland, Jason Richards, Rick Barker, and Dana Barker. Honorary pallbearers will be Deven Gillenwater, Danny Barker, David Barker, Gary Richards, and Wayne Hammonds.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to The Chip Hale Center.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.