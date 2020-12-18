Patty Golda Babb passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, with her husband and daughter by her side.
During her early years, Patty was a member of Golda Memorial Methodist Church in Hillcrest near her family home. Since 1968, she was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport and was an honorary life member of Presbyterian Women since 2001. She was a tireless past Chairwoman of the First Presbyterian Church Clothes Closet for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ace Brownlow Bolden and Leona Gertrude Nelson Bolden; sisters, Trula Larkin (Clyde) and Etta Lee Coates (Lloyd); brothers, Glen Bolden (Pauline), Garvey Bolden, and Robert Bolden.
Patty is survived by her husband of 53 years, Olin Babb, Jr; daughter, Pamela M. Babb; brother, Joe Bolden; sisters, Bonnie Epps and Mary Hood (Robert); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service was held at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Baker, a friend of the family and former neighbor, officiating.
Pallbearers were family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
