Patty Golda Babb passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, with her husband and daughter by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ace Brownlow Bolden and Leona Gertrude Nelson Bolden; sisters, Trula Larkin (Clyde) and Etta Lee Coates (Lloyd); brothers, Glen Bolden (Pauline), Garvey Bolden, and Robert Bolden.
Patty is survived by her husband of 53 years, Olin Babb, Jr; daughter, Pamela M. Babb; brother, Joe Bolen; sisters, Bobbie Epps and Mary Hood (Robert); and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Baker, a friend of the family and former neighbor, officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends. People attending are requested to wear protective masks and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Kingsport, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
