Pattie L. Meade Sep 11, 2022

KINGSPORT - Pattie L. Meade, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 12, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Dr. Ed Clevenger officiating.

The Graveside Service will be conducted Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com

The care of Pattie L. Meade and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.