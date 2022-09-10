KINGSPORT - Pattie L. Meade, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022.

She was born June 19, 1934, in Rye Cove, VA to the late John and Mattie Tomlinson Lane.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video