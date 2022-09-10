KINGSPORT - Pattie L. Meade, 88, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, September 9, 2022.
She was born June 19, 1934, in Rye Cove, VA to the late John and Mattie Tomlinson Lane.
Pattie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who always made family her main priority.
She was an accomplished artist who enjoyed taking family trips and spending quality time with her grandchildren.
Pattie retired from Eastman Chemical Company following thirty-four years of service.
She was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Pattie was preceded in death by her sister, Coleen Lane.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of sixty-nine years, Robert Meade; son, Scott Meade and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Matthew Alan Meade and wife, Katelyn; Michael Alan Meade and wife, Courtney; great-granddaughter, Kendyll Rose Meade; sister, JoAnn Bledsoe and husband, Eddie.
The family will receive friends Monday, September 12, 2022, from 5:00-6:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins and Dr. Ed Clevenger officiating.
The Graveside Service will be conducted Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Pattie L. Meade and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
