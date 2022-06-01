“God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you, and whispered, “Come to me.” With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away; although we loved you dearly, we knew you could not stay. Your golden heart stopped beating; your body laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.”
DUFFIELD, VA - Patti Yvonne (Dingus) Vanzant, 67, Duffield, VA went Home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of her daughter, Charli France. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Keith Sutherland, and Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Christopher Vanzant, Brandon France, Jonathan Vanzant, Jr., Gage Vanzant, Shawn Roberts, Brian Davidson, and Tanner Davidson will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Friday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Vanzant family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Patti (Dingus) Vanzant.