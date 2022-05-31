“God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so he put his arms around you, and whispered, “Come to me.” With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away; although we loved you dearly, we knew you could not stay. Your golden heart stopped beating; your body laid to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best.”
DUFFIELD, VA - Patti Yvonne (Dingus) Vanzant, 67, Duffield, VA went Home to be with the Lord, Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Patti was born in Kingsport, TN, on September 17, 1954, and was the daughter of the late Charles Chapman Dingus and Mildred Bernette (Austin) Ringley.
She was a graduate of Ketron High School, Class of 1972. She was a housewife and mother all of her life and was also loved by her Pals family.
She married her “sweetie”, Samuel David Vanzant on July 19, 1999. They were happily married and enjoyed their quite country life together.
Patti’s greatest joy in life were her children and her grandbabies, and they will miss her greatly.
Surviving is her husband, Samuel David “Sam” Vanzant, daughters, Charli (Brandon) France, and Dawneen Willis-Chase; sons, Sgt. Major David (Venus) Vanzant, Christopher (Amanda) Vanzant, Jason Vanzant, and Jonathan (Marie) Vanzant, Sr., grandchildren, Easton and Sawyer France, Bellarose Willis, Brittanie, Brandon and Brent Vanzant, Monica Greene, Jonathan and Gage Vanzant, Nathan, Cody, Jakob and Carley Vanzant, sisters, Gail Dingus, and Leigh (Brian) Davidson, along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of her daughter, Charli France. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Keith Sutherland, and Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. Christopher Vanzant, Brandon France, Jonathan Vanzant, Jr., Gage Vanzant, Shawn Roberts, Brian Davidson, and Tanner Davidson will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery at 10:45 a.m., Friday for the graveside service.
