BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Patsy Tucker Arnold passed away on July 2, 2022. Patsy cherished her family, loved her friends and community, and lifted the spirits of those who knew her with her unmatched wit. If you’ll forgive her for not providing her age, she’ll forgive you for asking.
Born in Roda, VA, Patsy had a lifelong love of music, arts, and culture. She was a secretary at Big Stone Gap High School and Powell Valley High School for over 40 years where her kindness touched generations of students and educators. Patsy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Big Stone Gap and she treasured her community of friends united in faith and fellowship.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband Shell Arnold, Jr.; her beloved son, Patrick Shell Arnold; and her parents, Bessie Bozzell Tucker and William Tucker.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Shelley Arnold; daughter-in-law, Amy Arnold; her sister, Gaye Neeley; and several adored nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
A Celebration of Life service will follow at 12:30pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, 203 E. 1st St., S., Big Stone Gap with Rev. Timothy Robinson and Poss Bolling, a dear friend, and Ben Bolling officiating. A reception will follow the services in the church fellowship hall.
Pallbearers will be: James Bolling, Ben Bolling, David Adams, Rick Gilliam, Gary Hall and David Barker.
The family and friends would like to express their most sincere gratitude to the caregivers who loved and attended to Patsy, especially Judy Huffman and Brenda Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to Trinity United Methodist Church at 203 E 1st St. S, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory, Big Stone Gap, is serving the Arnold family.