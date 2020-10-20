KINGSPORT - Patsy Townsend, 72, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, she had resided in Kingsport for most of her life. Patsy was of the Pentecostal Faith and was a scholar of the word of God. She had a great sense of humor and always brightened the day for her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Townsend; parents, Rev. C.V. and Eileen Gilliam; two brothers, Rev. Tony N. Gilliam and David V. Gilliam.
Patsy is survived by her faithful husband of 46 years, David Townsend; son, Jon Mitchell; two grandchildren, Ashley Townsend and fiancé Eddie Russell, and Ben Townsend; two great-grandchildren, Landon Seals and Zane Townsend; three sisters, Pam Pearce and husband Bill, Penny Hagy and husband Jim, Sabrina Smith and husband David; special sister-in-law, Carolyn Giliam; and several nephews and one niece.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jim Hagy officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.