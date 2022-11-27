KINGSPORT - Patsy Sue Housewright, age 77 of Kingsport, was taken up into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 25, 2022. Patsy was born on December 13, 1944 in Kingsport, TN to Simon and Lillian Horne. Patsy married her most cherished friend, James Ernest Housewright, and after 58 years of a beautiful life and raising a family together, he preceded her in death on March 13, 2020.

Patsy was a devout wife, mother and grandmother. She loved making Christmas ornaments and collecting cookie jars. The love she had for her family will continue on for generations to come.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video