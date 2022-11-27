KINGSPORT - Patsy Sue Housewright, age 77 of Kingsport, was taken up into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, November 25, 2022. Patsy was born on December 13, 1944 in Kingsport, TN to Simon and Lillian Horne. Patsy married her most cherished friend, James Ernest Housewright, and after 58 years of a beautiful life and raising a family together, he preceded her in death on March 13, 2020.
Patsy was a devout wife, mother and grandmother. She loved making Christmas ornaments and collecting cookie jars. The love she had for her family will continue on for generations to come.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Ernest; three sisters; and two sisters-in-law. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Patricia “Trish” Killen and husband Teddy; son, Jesse Housewright; grandson, Dalton Killen and wife Abby; sister, Mary Rogers; two brothers, Phil Horne, and Howell Horne; sister-in-law, Mary Marshall; brother-in-law, Bill Housewright; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Gunning’s Cemetery with Pastor Larry Bledsoe officiating. Special music will be provided by Carolyn Bledsoe. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:50 pm.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Housewright family.