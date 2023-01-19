Proverbs 31:28 “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” (KJV)
BLOUNTVILLE - Patsy Jean Smith went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2023, in Blountville, Tennessee. Patsy was born on January 23, 1938, in Bristol and resided in Blountville, Tennessee most of her life. She was a homemaker who lived life fully, raised a family and served as a military wife for 26 years. Upon retirement, Carl and Pat returned home to East Tennessee. A born-again Christian, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville. She was faithful to her church and her family.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl L. Smith Jr., her parents, Haynes and Mae Hardin and 3 brothers. She is survived by her son, Roy Smith and wife Cindy and their children, Danny Smith, Stephanie Curtis, Hunter Smith, and Landon Smith and three great-grandchildren; son, Mark Smith and wife Pattie, Beth Herman and Michelle Smelcer, and seven great-grandchildren; daughter, Teresa King and husband Mike and their children Matt and Andy King; brother, Charles Hardin and wife Freda of Sevierville, Tennessee, other family and special family friends, Karen and Todd Peters, and John and Sandy Stine, and Ashley, Kayla and Ethan.
The family will host a visitation on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 5:00 – 6:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home located at 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee. A service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Clay Austin officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 am at Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, Blountville, Tennessee. For those planning on attending, please meet at East Tennessee Funeral Home at 9:30 am.
Pallbearers will be Matt King, Andy King, Tim Coulthard, Danny Smith, Chris Curtis, Josh Estep, and Logan Buckles. Honorary Pallbearers will be Todd Peters, Landon Smith, Hunter Smith, and Aaron Estep.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, 50 Century Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee, 37214.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Patsy Jean Smith.