Proverbs 31:28 “Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her.” (KJV)

BLOUNTVILLE - Patsy Jean Smith went to be with the Lord on January 18, 2023, in Blountville, Tennessee. Patsy was born on January 23, 1938, in Bristol and resided in Blountville, Tennessee most of her life. She was a homemaker who lived life fully, raised a family and served as a military wife for 26 years. Upon retirement, Carl and Pat returned home to East Tennessee. A born-again Christian, she was a member of First Baptist Church of Blountville. She was faithful to her church and her family.

