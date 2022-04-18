KINGSPORT - Patsy “Pat” Pearson Winstead, 91, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born in Sullivan County to the late John Harlan and Ruth Pearson. She was a sales associate for JC Penny for many years, a job she enjoyed very much. Pat was a member of Temple Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Pearson along with an infant brother.
She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Wills and husband James; son, Stan Winstead and wife Debbie; grandson, Brandon Trenthan; along with a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Scott Young officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
