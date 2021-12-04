POWDER SPRINGS, GA - Patsy (“Pat”) Clonce Southers, 84, of Powder Springs, GA, died Thursday, December 2, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Pat was born September 25, 1937 in Kingsport, TN, to Robert L. and Bonnie Conkin Clonce. She was a 1955 graduate of Sullivan High School and remained close with her classmates throughout her life. She eagerly awaited and attended every reunion, including their 65th in September 2021.
Pat was an avid sports fan and devoted follower of the Tennessee Vols, but her most treasured times were spent supporting and cheering on her family. She spent countless hours watching her two sons play ball at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Pat moved to Georgia in 2004 to be closer to her sons and their families. She continued her love and support by attending every activity of her grandchildren that she could. She could often be found on the top row of the bleachers rooting loudly for her family and making friends with fellow spectators.
Pat is survived by her sons Frank Southers (Beth) of Atlanta, GA and Mark Southers (Wendy) of Fairburn, GA, her grandchildren Jack Southers (Jacquelyn Muse), Lindsey Brown (Ray), and Maddy Southers, all of Atlanta, GA, and Shelby Southers of Fairburn, GA. She also leaves behind her sister Jean Clonce and brother Sam Clonce (Patsy) of Kingsport, TN, as well as her beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to In Touch Ministries, Atlanta GA, www.intouch.org.
