Patsy Norma Light, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born on March 20, 1941, Patsy was a lifelong resident of the Beech Creek community of Sullivan and Hawkins Counties and a 1963 graduate of Sullivan High School. Patsy was dutifully loyal to her family and served as a homemaker and caretaker for numerous generations. She will be remembered for providing encouragement, support, humor, and countless homecooked meals to family, friends, and visitors over the years.
Preceding Patsy in death are her parents, Cleva and Rhoda Light; brothers Paul, Charlie, and Elmo Light; nephews Randy and Michael Light and Jeffrey Morelock; and brothers-in-law Skip Lewis and J.B. Fugate.
Surviving her passing are her brothers, Haskell Light (Laurie) of Cocoa Beach, FL, Cleve Light, Jr. of the Beech Creek community, and Dwayne Light (Missy) of Merritt Island, FL; sisters, Wanda Lewis of Kingsport, TN, Darlene Fugate of Kingsport, TN, and Debbie Light of Kingsport, TN; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.
The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, August 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. Funeral services will follow with Brother Dan Dolen and Derek Mullins officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 14 at Mt. Carmel Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. Nieces and nephews will serve as pallbearers.
The Light family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in Bristol Regional Medical Center’s ICU 1 Critical Care Unit for their diligence and compassion in caring for Patsy in her final days.