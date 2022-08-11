Patsy Norma Light, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Bristol Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born on March 20, 1941, Patsy was a lifelong resident of the Beech Creek community of Sullivan and Hawkins Counties and a 1963 graduate of Sullivan High School. Patsy was dutifully loyal to her family and served as a homemaker and caretaker for numerous generations. She will be remembered for providing encouragement, support, humor, and countless homecooked meals to family, friends, and visitors over the years.

