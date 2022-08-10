Patsy Norma Light Aug 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patsy Norma Light, 81, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Patsy Norma Light Arrangement Pass Away Funeral Home Fall Branch Recommended for you