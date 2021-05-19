Patsy Marlene Masters, 68, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Mountain View Regional Hospital, Norton. She had worked for her family business, Gilley’s Jewelers, Big Stone Gap, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, May 21, 2021 at the Roy A. Green Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7pm in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, May22, at Riverview Cemetery, East Stone Gap. You may view the complete obituary at royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Masters family.
Due to Covid-19 state regulations, those attending funeral services are asked to wear mask/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.