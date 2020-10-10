Church Hill – Patsy Marie McGuire Bishop, 70 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Indian Path Community Hospital following an extended illness. Born in Kingsport, she had lived in Church Hill for last few years. Patsy worked at Rocket City Auto Sales in Mount Carmel. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her son, Junior Overbay; her parents, Alfred and Helen Henry McGuire; her sister, Phyllis Waites; her brother, Donald McGuire.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Hooven; son, Rockie Overbay; granddaughters, Brandy Gilbert and Kristy Grindstaff; grandson, Brandon Christian; 5 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Harold Hooven.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, October 12, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bruce Crumbley officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Tuesday at Walnut Chapel Church Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 am.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Bishop family.