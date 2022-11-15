BRISTOL, VA - Patsy Margaret VanHook Hedrick, 84, of Bristol, VA, gained her wings on November 15, 2022, and joined her husband of almost 48 years, Clinton Hedrick and son, Jeffery Hedrick in Heaven. She fought a hard road with all her health issues and is now pain free and at peace.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, John S. VanHook and Josephine Huffman VanHook; sisters, Betty Adamczaak, Frances Johnson, and Nancy Hibbs; brothers, Pete VanHook, Jackie VanHook, and John Lewis VanHook.

