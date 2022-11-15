BRISTOL, VA - Patsy Margaret VanHook Hedrick, 84, of Bristol, VA, gained her wings on November 15, 2022, and joined her husband of almost 48 years, Clinton Hedrick and son, Jeffery Hedrick in Heaven. She fought a hard road with all her health issues and is now pain free and at peace.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, John S. VanHook and Josephine Huffman VanHook; sisters, Betty Adamczaak, Frances Johnson, and Nancy Hibbs; brothers, Pete VanHook, Jackie VanHook, and John Lewis VanHook.
Patsy worked for many years at High Point Elementary in the school cafeteria, while her children were students there. Afterwards, she worked for Piggly-Wiggly in the Deli/Bakery and then with Food City, where she was the Deli/Bakery manager until she retired.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Beth Fraley and husband Robin; son, Jackie Hedrick; grandchildren, Heather Russell, James Russell and partner Jessica Cox, Ashley Johnson and husband JD, and Joshua Hedrick; step granddaughter, Amy Thorpe and partner Tom Goff; great grandchildren, Jane Russell, Clinton Russell, Annaleigh Dockery, and Robyn Russell; step great granddaughter, Lily Thorpe; and many nieces and nephews.
At her request, there will be no services and her body will be donated to Science Care, where they will learn from her health issues and hopefully be able to help others with what they find out.
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 W. State Street, Bristol, TN, is assisting the Hedrick family.