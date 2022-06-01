KINGSPORT - Patsy M Saxon, age 81, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Pasty was a member and part time church secretary at South View Community Church. She taught fourth grade in Nashville. Graduated from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville TN. She was a committed Christian and student of the bible.
Preceded in death by parents Durward & Gladys Mercer of Petal, MS, and Husband Paul David Saxon.
Survived by sister Molly Saxon of Kingsport, brother-in-law Dan Saxon of Kingsport; nephew Joe Saxon of Huntsville AL; niece Regina Zeiser of Signal Mt. TN. Several nieces and nephews.
Saxon family will receive friends Sunday June 5, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 PM at South View Community Church, with a funeral service to start at 2:30 PM, Rev. Billy J Willis to officiate the service, and burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Saxon family.