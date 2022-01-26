WEBER CITY, VA - Patsy Louise Chapman, 90, of Weber City, VA went to be with the Lord Monday, January 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born November 29, 1931, in Clinchport, VA to the late Melvin and Grace Necessary Rhoten.
Patsy enjoyed gardening, playing Bridge, cooking and making crafts.
She retired as an Executive Secretary at Holston Defense Corporation where she was employed for over thirty years.
Patsy was a member of Valley Church of Christ.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Chapman; brothers, Jack Rhoten and James Rhoten; sisters, Frances Norton and Jessee Cornett.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Randall Wayne Chapman (Vicki Tolley-Chapman); daughter, Robin Chapman (fiancé – Phil Smith); grandchildren, Nikki Compton (Ray), Norah Koch (Kris), Alyssa Linehan (Chris), Adam Chapman (Courtney) and April Voiles (Nic); great-grandchildren, Aristina Compton, Camille Compton, Isabella Voiles, Taylor Voiles, Ella Linehan, Zoe Linehan, Carter Chapman, Makayla Koch, Kylie Koch and Colby Koch; sister, Judy Holmes (Russell); sister-in-law, Mary Rhoten; brother-in-law, Charles Norton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Friday, January 28, 2022, in the funeral home chapel with a Celebration of Patsy’s life beginning at 2:00 pm with Tim Hall, minister officiating.
Graveside Services will follow at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patsy’s honor to the Alzheimer's Association by visiting alz.org.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mitchell House Assisted Living for their compassionate care of Patsy.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Patsy Rhoten Chapman and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.