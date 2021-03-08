Patsy June Bowen Mar 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT – Patsy June Bowen, 76, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 8, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patsy June Bowen Kingsport Funeral Home Arrangement Lord Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.