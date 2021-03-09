KINGSPORT - Patsy June Bowen 76, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 8, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Kingsport to the late Harmon and Pearl Thacker. Patsy retired from Parks Belk after over 20 years of employment, where she specialized in women’s sportswear. She was a faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church, where she attended for over 50 years. Patsy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 50 years, Dewayne; son, Michael (Susan) of Shaker Heights, Ohio; grandson, Isaac; and sister, Harmalene Thacker; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Carter- Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
