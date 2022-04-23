KINGSPORT – Patsy Joan Ferguson, 84, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Holston Manor.
Patsy lived in Kingsport most of her life and attended Colonial Heights Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orben Begley; second husband, Raymond Ferguson; parents, Fain Simpson, and Beulah Strauss; children, Vincent Simpson, Dallon Sellers, Marty Begley, Billy Begley, Michael Begley, Freda Simpson; grandson, Corbin “Corby” Begley; siblings, Louise Sellers, Ruby Moffitt, and Luther Minor.
Patsy is survived by her children, Debbie Brown, and Chad Begley; stepchildren, Dot Foster, and Joyce Tyree; grandchildren, Brandon Buchanan, Nathaniel Buchanan, Dwayne and Megan Begley; great grandchildren, Isaac, Carter, Matthew, Ben, Blake, Jackson, and Jeramiah; half-sister, Jewel; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Rev. Heath Smith officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45 PM. Pallbearers will family and friends.
To leave an online message for the Ferguson family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Ferguson family.