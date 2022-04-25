ROGERSVILLE - Patsy Jean Linkous, age 64, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer.
Patsy was a great wife to Randall Linkous for 49 years. She loved being outside with her grandkids and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kyle "Buddy" And Imogene Francis Mayes; sister, Phyllis Gwin; grandparents, Charlie and Mae Hensley, and Ray and Alice Mayes.
She is survived by her husband Randall Linkous; sons, Jimmy (Misti) Linkous, Randy (Gena) Linkous, and Brian (Candy) Linkous; sister, Lois Dourham; brothers, Max Mayes and Jerry Mayes of Texas, Gary Mayes of Surgoinsville; grandchildren, Blake, Cole, Morgan, Logan, Kalee, and Halee Linkous all of Rogersville.
The family of Patsy wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Gena and Misti Linkous, Amanda Bradley, Kellie Elliott, and Joanie Depriest.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Howe's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Gilliam and Rev. Jamie Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by Monica Templeton. Anyone wishing to follow in funeral procession please meet at Christian-Sells by 12:30 pm.
