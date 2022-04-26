ROGERSVILLE - Patsy Jean Linkous, age 64, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Howe's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Gilliam and Rev. Jamie Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by Monica Templeton. Anyone wishing to follow in funeral procession please meet at Christian-Sells by 12:30 pm.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.