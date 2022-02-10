WEBER CITY, VA – Patsy Janey Edwards Hensley, 72, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehab with Kathy and Melissa by her side.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. Music will be provided by James and Rita Perry, and Earl and Ilene Hass. Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Hensley, Larry and Doyle Edwards, Todd and Rebecca Roberts, Penny Hammonds, Ted Miller, and Neal Griffin. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45.
We would like to give a special thanks to her cousins who provided so much love and support, Billie Lynn Darnell, Sandy Edens McDavid, Gary Edens, and to JoAnna Edds as well as the entire staff at Nova Health and Rehab, especially Dr. Holly Berndt.
To leave an online message for the Hensley family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Hensley family.