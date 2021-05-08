1935-2021
Surrounded by family on a sunny spring afternoon, Patsy Jane Horner, 85, peacefully passed away at her home. For 65 years, Patsy was a homemaker, enjoying raising three children with her husband, Lyle. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is now reunited with the love of her life of 54 years, Ernest Lyle Horner, who went before her on March 17, 2011.
With a passion for bowling, Patsy made many friends during her years participating at the former Bowl-Mor bowling alley, winning many tournaments, as well as once being the Kingsport City Bowling Champion.
She was also a proud member of the Eagles Auxiliary 3141, serving as an officer for many years. She was especially proud of the community involvement and charities that this organization supported.
Mom had a love and compassion for all people, and enjoyed taking the servant’s role in always caring for others.
Left to remember Patsy with fond stories of love and laughter are her three children; Mike Horner (Julie); Donna Light (Andy); and Phil Horner (Melissa). Grandchildren Kris Wilson (Holly); Josh Horner (Heather); Kari Durnin (Travis); Alex Horner; Sarah Beth Horner. Great grandchildren; Emma, Cole, and Maddie Wilson; Gage Durnin; Maggie Horner and Luke Lett. Her sister, Nancy Worley; Donna Francisco Horner, mother of Josh and Kari; many nieces and nephews; and of course, Annie, her four-legged companion.
Services for Patsy will be Monday, May 10th at 2:00pm with Reverend Rebecca Prenshaw, niece of Patsy, officiating; graveside services following at 3:00pm. Both services will be at East Lawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Horner family.
May mom rest in peace, and rise in Glory.