WEBER CITY, VA – Patsy Jane Edwards Hensley, 72, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Nova Health and Rehab with Kathy and Melissa by her side.
She was born on March 22, 1949, in a little small house on the Clinch River at the Edwards Family Farm to Ben and Edith Irene Kinkead Edwards. Our mother passed away when Patsy was 3 years old, and she was raised by her grandparents Lewis and Lakie Edwards. She married Elder Allen Hensley on August 28, 1965, and they traveled many miles serving the Lord. Patsy always shouted and sang the praises of God, so we can only imagine how she is singing now.
She was raised, saved, and baptized at Starnes Bend Church. After marriage, she belonged to Walnut Chapel Church where Bro. Allen pastored for over 30 years. Their hearts always belonged there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her precious brother, Ronnie Allen; and her husband of over 50 years, Elder Allen Hensley.
She is survived by her sister and best friend, Kathy Hensley (Billy); nieces who were like daughters, Melissa Hensley, Elizabeth Edwards, and Rebecca Roberts (Todd); her special friend, Brenda Head; and several cousins and countless friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Walnut Chapel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Riley Boy officiating. Music will be provided by James and Rita Perry, and Earl and Ilene Hass. Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Hensley, Larry and Doyle Edwards, Todd and Rebecca Roberts, Penny Hammonds, Ted Miller, and Neal Griffin. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45.
We would like to give a special thanks to her cousins who provided so much love and support, Billie Lynn Darnell, Sandy Edens McDavid, Gary Edens, and to JoAnna Edds as well as the entire staff at Nova Health and Rehab, especially Dr. Holly Berndt.
